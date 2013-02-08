Ad
Schultz is playing hard ball (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU parliament chief fires warning shot at budget hawks

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs will hold a secret ballot on any budget deal reached at the EU summit, European Parliament President Martin Schultz warned on Thursday (7 February), in the latest sign that MEPs are prepared to hang tough in talks with governments.

His statement comes as EU leaders remain deadlocked in negotiations over the size of EU 2014-to-2020 spending.

Freeing deputies from the constraints of a public vote increases the likelihood of parliament rejecting a deal.

Under the Lisbon tr...

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

