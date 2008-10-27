Ad
A passenger jet in Uzbekistan. German authorities declined to confirm or deny the NGO reports (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany extends EU welcome to Uzbek spy chief

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Germany last week hosted Uzbekistan's powerful security chief, Rustam Inoyatov, despite his links to the 2005 Andijan massacre and the jailing, also last week, of a prominent human rights activist.

Mr Inoyatov flew to Germany on 23 October for official business as part of a delegation from Uzbekistan's National Security Service (SNB), and was still in Germany on 25 October.

His trip was confirmed by NGOs Human Rights Watch and the Open Society Institute. The German interior minist...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

