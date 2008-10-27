Germany extends EU welcome to Uzbek spy chief

Germany last week hosted Uzbekistan's powerful security chief, Rustam Inoyatov, despite his links to the 2005 Andijan massacre and the jailing, also last week, of a prominent human rights activist.

Mr Inoyatov flew to Germany on 23 October for official business as part of a delegation from Uzbekistan's National Security Service (SNB), and was still in Germany on 25 October.

His trip was confirmed by NGOs Human Rights Watch and the Open Society Institute. The German interior minist...