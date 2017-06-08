May's Tories fail to secure majority

[Updated at 7.15 on Friday 9 June] British prime minister Theresa May’s Conservative party won 308 seats in parliament, losing its 17-seat majority, according to partial results.

That is 12 seats short of a majority, as 326 MPs are needed to win a majority in the 650-seat parliament.

Opposition Labour is projected to get 258 seats, with a gain of 30 seats. Liberal Democrats secured 12 seats, the Scottish National Party got 34 seats, suffering a 19-seat loss.

Their combine...