Ad
euobserver
German leader Merkel (r) signed a statement with her Italian and French counterparts, telling Trump the Paris deal cannot be changed (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Climate deal will not be renegotiated, EU tells Trump

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Founding EU members Germany, France, and Italy have told US president Donald Trump that the Paris climate treaty “cannot be renegotiated”, after Trump announced the US would pull out.

Trump said on Thursday (1 June) that the US is “getting out” of the Paris deal, which he called “unfair” to the country.

“But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great. And if we c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Juncker mauls Trump ahead of climate decision
US leaves Paris climate deal
EU and 195 countries adopt Paris climate accord
US officials seek 'story' to sway Trump on climate
German leader Merkel (r) signed a statement with her Italian and French counterparts, telling Trump the Paris deal cannot be changed (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections