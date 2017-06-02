Climate deal will not be renegotiated, EU tells Trump

Founding EU members Germany, France, and Italy have told US president Donald Trump that the Paris climate treaty “cannot be renegotiated”, after Trump announced the US would pull out.

Trump said on Thursday (1 June) that the US is “getting out” of the Paris deal, which he called “unfair” to the country.

“But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great. And if we c...