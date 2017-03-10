Ad
EU diplomats during the week accused Russia of playing a "destabilising" role in the Western Balkans (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU alarmed by Russian meddling in Balkans

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders said at a summit on Thursday (9 March) that “external challenges” have contributed to the “fragile situation” in the Western Balkans in a thinly-veiled reference to Russia.

The summit communique also voiced concern on “internal” factors, referring to a recent flare-up in nationalist and ethnic tensions in the region.

It pledged the EU’s “unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans” and said the EU remained “engaged at all levels” to impleme...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman

