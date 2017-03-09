Ad
"I will do my best to make the EU better," Tusk said after being re-elected by 27 leaders against one. (Photo: Consilium)

EU re-elects Tusk, Poland isolated

by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Donald Tusk was re-elected European Council president on Thursday (9 March) by EU leaders meeting in Brussels despite opposition from his native Poland.

"Thank you for keeping your fingers crossed and the cordial support. It helped," the former Polish premier tweeted shortly after he was confirmed for another two-and-a-half year mandate.

In another tweet he said he was "grateful for [the] trust and positive assessment" by the European Council. "I will do my best to make the EU b...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

