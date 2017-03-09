EU re-elects Tusk, Poland isolated

Donald Tusk was re-elected European Council president on Thursday (9 March) by EU leaders meeting in Brussels despite opposition from his native Poland.

"Thank you for keeping your fingers crossed and the cordial support. It helped," the former Polish premier tweeted shortly after he was confirmed for another two-and-a-half year mandate.

In another tweet he said he was "grateful for [the] trust and positive assessment" by the European Council. "I will do my best to make the EU b...