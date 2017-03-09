Ad
Upcoming event in Rome to mark 60 years of European integration (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Draft Rome text goes soft on 'multi-speed' EU

by Jean Comte and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss on Friday (10 March) how to make the bloc more "secure, prosperous, social and stronger", but will avoid any explicit reference to multi-speed Europe, according to a document seen by EUobserver.

“In the 10 years to come, we want a Union that is a safer and more prosperous place to live," the document says. “We will pursue these objectives, firm in the belief that Europe's future lies in our own hands”.

The text, prepared by the cabinet of European Council p...

