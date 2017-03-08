Tusk has 'overwhelming majority' among EU leaders

EU leaders are expected to keep EU Council president Donald Tusk in place for another two and a half more years despite fierce opposition from his native Poland.
In the latest twist in the Tusk sideshow, Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo accused Tusk of trying to overthrow her government in a letter to fellow EU leaders.
She claimed ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
