Ad
euobserver
Last week's election results showed that most people in Northern Ireland still vote sectarian. (Photo: NH53)

May and Kenny to discuss Northern Ireland at summit

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The leaders of the United Kingdom and Ireland will discuss the Northern Ireland election results at Thursday's EU summit in Brussels, they announced on Sunday (5 March).

UK prime minister Theresa May and taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke on the phone about “their shared commitment to work with the parties to move forward and create a stable administration which ensures a strong, peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland”.

Over the weekend, the election results showed that most people in N...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Irish unification on voters' minds
EU rules out post-Brexit 'hard border' with Northern Ireland
Last week's election results showed that most people in Northern Ireland still vote sectarian. (Photo: NH53)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections