May and Kenny to discuss Northern Ireland at summit

The leaders of the United Kingdom and Ireland will discuss the Northern Ireland election results at Thursday's EU summit in Brussels, they announced on Sunday (5 March).
UK prime minister Theresa May and taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke on the phone about “their shared commitment to work with the parties to move forward and create a stable administration which ensures a strong, peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland”.
Over the weekend, the election results showed that most people in N...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here