EU pledges €90,000 for Russia fire aid

The European Commission has granted the modest sum of €89,589 to help Russia cope with fallout from wildfires, which are estimated to have done €12 billion of damage.

The commission's delegation in Moscow said in a press release on Wednesday (18 August) the money will be used by the Red Cross to buy blankets, detergents, disposable dishes, hygiene kits and food parcels for 1,700 families in rural areas in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Ivanovo, Kirov, Nizhniy Novgorod and Moscow regions.