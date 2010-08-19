Ad
Smog in Moscow from the fires earlier this month (Photo: RiMarkin)

EU pledges €90,000 for Russia fire aid

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has granted the modest sum of €89,589 to help Russia cope with fallout from wildfires, which are estimated to have done €12 billion of damage.

The commission's delegation in Moscow said in a press release on Wednesday (18 August) the money will be used by the Red Cross to buy blankets, detergents, disposable dishes, hygiene kits and food parcels for 1,700 families in rural areas in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Ivanovo, Kirov, Nizhniy Novgorod and Moscow regions.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

