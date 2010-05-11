China supports EU rescue amid export fears

China has come out in support of Europe's recently agreed bail-out packages for Greece and other vulnerable eurozone countries, amid concerns the continent's weakened consumer demand and single currency could hit Chinese exports.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao offered his support in a telephone call on Monday (10 May) to Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

"We have noted the rescue mechanism for Greece orga...