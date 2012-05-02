EU-Ukraine association pact: avoiding ratification

Before the furore over Yulia Tymoshenko's bruises and Euro2012 Ukraine and the European Union initialed their Association Agreement on 30 March. It seemed like progress, albeit of a technical nature, with the hardest part of the job ahead.

Diplomatic sources say the the ink was put only on the political association part of the pact. Meanwhile, only the first and last pages of the "deep and comprehensive" free trade section were initialled because the two sides are still fine-tuning the ...