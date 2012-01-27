Ad
Relatives of jailed opponents plead for access outside prison in Belarus (Photo: EPA)

The EU and Belarus: Sanctions? What Sanctions?

by Mathew Charles, Brussels,

Last week the Belarusian interior minister, Anatoly Kulyashou, travelled to France for a conference at Interpol in Lyon. This may not appear out of the ordinary. But he is wanted for questioning amid allegations of torture and hostage-taking. He is also under a European Union travel ban.

His visit had a silver lining for the Belarusian opposition. If the French had denied him a visa, the NGO Free Belarus Now would not have been able to petition the French justice ministry for his arres...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Relatives of jailed opponents plead for access outside prison in Belarus (Photo: EPA)

