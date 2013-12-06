EU says No to Russian pipeline, as Ukraine talks resume

The EU has given Ukraine a gift on Russian gas, amid fresh talks on an EU-Ukraine treaty.
The European Commission told the Kremlin in a letter on Wednesday (4 December) that its "South Stream" pipeline - designed to bypass Ukraine, costing it billions in lost transit fees - violates EU law.
Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, a senior EU official, made the decision public the same day.
Referring to Russia's deals with Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
