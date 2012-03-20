Ad
euobserver
German foreign minister Westerwelle wants to discuss the 'future of Europe' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German 'future of Europe' meeting irks partners

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has irked some of his EU colleagues by inviting only a select few to a dinner on Tuesday (20 March) to discuss the 'future of Europe' after the economic crisis.

The meeting does not appear on the official website of the German foreign ministry as it is meant to be an informal event at the Villa Borsig, north of Berlin. Invited were the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Sp...

