euobserver
Commissioners want to be political - but this can cause communication problems for their institution (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commissioners go off-message on Greece

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has given reassurances his institution wants Greece to stay in the eurozone, after one of his commissioners suggested an exit is being considered and another downplayed the devastating effects of such a scenario.

"All of Europe has now its eyes on Athens. We are in a very decisive moment regarding the future of Greece and the future of the euro. We want Greece in the euro. The European Commission has made it clear from the very beginning that it i...

