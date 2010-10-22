Ad
The Eastern Partnership was launched at a summit in Prague in 2009, but what is its ultimate goal? (Photo: eu2009.cz)

EU unlikely to expand into post-Soviet east in next decade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Sweden have in a joint strategy paper indicated the EU is unlikely to invite any of its post-Soviet neighbours to join the bloc in the next 10 years.

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski and Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt set out their vision for the EU's future relations with neighbouring countries in a letter on 6 October to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele.

The letter noted that Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

