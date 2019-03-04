Monday

4th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

By

It is difficult to acknowledge you don't know something.

A few months ago, several thousand Europeans were asked hundreds of questions for the Eurobarometer poll. One of those questions was: "Do you agree with the statement: 'I understand how the EU works'." Only 10 percent totally disagreed with that statement. Another 29 percent "tended to disagree". Peculiarly, three percent said they did not know whether to agree or disagree.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

In other words, only one-in-10 EU citizens were willing to admit they did not understand how the EU worked.

Those taking the survey were also asked to say if it was true that members of the European Parliament were directly elected by the citizens of each EU member state.

Strikingly, 15 percent said they did not know, while 26 percent said this was wrong: (incorrectly, because MEPs are, in fact, directly elected by voters in each member state).

The result indicated that quite some work is still needed to inform EU citizens of how the EU works - an all-the-more pressing need as around 350 million European citizens will have the right to go to the polls in May 2019.

This magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge.

The magazine explains what the EU's only directly-elected body does, why its MEPs are dividing their time between Brussels and Strasbourg, and how much they are paid.

It also explores the ways in which Russia is trying to influence the outcome, and how the election result could help determine the next president of the European Commission.

Most of all, it encourages people to go out and vote.

Since the first EU elections in 1979, the voter turnout figure has, sadly, known only one direction: down. At the same time, the impact of EU politics on people's daily lives has dramatically increased.

Whether you are a federalist, a moderate, or wholly opposed to EU integration, the right to vote is the source of envy in many countries across the world. Let's use it.

Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.

PDF

  1. European Parliament Elections 2019

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Failure to reform MEP expenses would hit 2019 elections 'badly'
  2. How to troll the European Parliament elections
  3. Migration and May elections - time to get facts right
  4. Explained: What is the European Parliament?

Opinion

How to troll the European Parliament elections

The May 2019 European parliament elections will take place in a context which make a very promising ground for protest votes and extreme views, aided by bots and algorithms.

Opinion

Migration and May elections - time to get facts right

If misinformation in the field of migration can bring a government down, as in the recent case of Belgium following the country's adoption of the UN migration pact, then it can doubtless produce a populist majority in the European parliament.

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

Feature

'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years

The Swedish Left Party have abandoned euroscepticism to campaign on climate change - whilst the hard-right Sweden Democrats spy possibilities of a link up with Matteo Salvini of Italy and France's Marine Le Pen.

Interview

'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'

The Dutch co-chair of the anti-EU Europe of Nations and Freedom group in the European Parliament, Marcel de Graaff, says the EU should not get involved in determining what is truth and what is disinformation.

News in Brief

  1. Balkan countries hit by wave of anti-government protests
  2. Kallas wins Estonia election - set to become first female PM
  3. Brexiteers soften opposition: May's deal to pass three tests
  4. Italy's Democratic party elects Lazio president as leader
  5. US welcomes Greek socialist as new EU ambassador
  6. Non-EU immigration to UK soars
  7. Cyprus gas discovery bodes ill for Turkey relations
  8. EU set to remove Saudi Arabia from blacklist

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  4. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  5. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  6. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  7. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  9. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  10. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies

Latest News

  1. Explained: What is the European Parliament?
  2. All about the European Parliament elections 2019
  3. Orban rejects Weber's plea to end anti-EU poster campaign
  4. Sophia in limbo: political games limit sea rescues
  5. Ball rolling on EU human rights sanctions
  6. Orban's EPP place and summertime back This WEEK
  7. EPP hits threshold to trigger Orban expulsion probe
  8. Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us