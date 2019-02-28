Thursday

28th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

  • Juncker (l) and Orban hail from the same political family (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

The European Commission on Tuesday (19 February) lashed out against a campaign launched by the Hungarian government the day before accusing the president of the EU executive Jean-Claude Juncker of threatening Hungary's security with migration plans.

"The Juncker commission made a commitment to fight disinformation and fake news and this case is no exception. The Hungarian government campaign beggars belief. It is shocking that such a ludicrous conspiracy theory has reached the mainstream to the extent it has," commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists in an unusually strong-worded reaction.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The latest campaign by the Hungarian government funded by taxpayer money, features a smiling Jean-Claude Juncker, with US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros smiling in the background.

It accuses the EU of pushing proposals on migration that "threaten Hungary's security". "You also have the right to know what Brussels is preparing for!" the ad reads.

Prime minister Viktor Orban's government had long accused the EU commission of implementing what they described as a "Soros plan", transporting a million migrants into Europe, without providing any proof.

"There is no conspiracy, Hungarians deserve facts, not fiction," Schinas said.

"It is not true that the EU undermines national border protection, there are zero plans for so-called humanitarian visas, and member states decide to what level they want to accept legal migration," the spokesman said debunking the claims in the Hungarian government ad.

Orban's government has run a series of taxpayer-funded anti-Brussels, anti-migration, and anti-Soros campaigns over several years.

Lately, Budapest government officials accused EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, who runs as the lead Socialist candidate in May European elections, of being a Soros stooge.

In this latest campaign, the Hungarian government attacks Juncker, who hails from the same centre-right European political family, the European People's Party (EPP) as Orban.

EPP has struggled to deal with Orban, who has drifted to the right while strengthening his grip on power at home by curbing checks and balances and reining in independent institutions. Orban has made no secret of his plans to push the entire party to the right.

Despite being in the same political family, Orban and Juncker had several run-ins, beginning with the nomination of the Luxembourgish politician to the top commission job. Aside from the UK's David Cameron, Orban was the only EU leader to vote against Juncker's commission presidency bid in 2014.

Last December after the meeting of EU leaders, Juncker already slammed Orban for disseminating disinformation.

"Some of the prime ministers sitting around the table, they are the origin of the fake news. When Mr Orban, for example, says that migrants are responsible for Brexit, it's fake news," Juncker told reporters after the December meeting.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs
  2. Orban and other PMs spread fake news, says Juncker
  3. Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge
Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs

The Hungarian government of Viktor Orban has said it will not wait until Friday, to hear a verdict of European legal experts on human rights, before going ahead with its bill curtailing NGOs who work with migrants.

Interview

'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'

The Dutch co-chair of the anti-EU Europe of Nations and Freedom group in the European Parliament, Marcel de Graaff, says the EU should not get involved in determining what is truth and what is disinformation.

British MPs condemn Facebook CEO's misrule

Cambridge Analytica scandal exposed "profound failure of governance within Facebook", British MPs said, while blaming Zuckerberg for his contempt for democratic scrutiny.

EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

The European Commission has branded the latest campaign by the Hungarian government as 'fake news', after Orban's government accused Juncker of pressing ahead with migration proposals that threaten the country's security.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  3. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  4. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  6. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  9. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong

Latest News

  1. 'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'
  2. Finland spearheads EU plan for digital revolution
  3. Why 500,000 disabled people won't get to vote in May
  4. EU college defends Saudi-style visits, attacks 'sloppy' media
  5. EU warned on danger to Israel of occupation tactics
  6. Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job
  7. Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?
  8. EU commission to map gender recognition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us