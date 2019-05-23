Thursday

23rd May 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble

  • 'We would be weaker if we would leave.' Dutch PM Rutte opposes a so-called 'Nexit' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

It would be a "disaster" if the Netherlands would leave the European Union, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte argued in a one-on-one debate with his largest electoral opponent, the pro-Nexit MP Thierry Baudet.

The EU and its common currency the euro were "not perfect", but the risks of the alternative were greater.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Dutch MP Thierry Baudet (l) wants his country to leave the EU (Photo: Frans Peeters)

"We would be weaker if we would leave," said Rutte at the debate, held at a late-night TV show, less than eight hours before polls opened in the Netherlands on Thursday (23 May) at 7.30am.

The Dutch will elect 26 of the EU's 751 MEPs.

A Dutch EU exit, or Nexit, is not an option on the ballot box and MEPs have nothing to say about individual member states' membership.

But Rutte argued that the EU vote were very important elections, because of the possibility, suggested by many polls, that Baudet's party would emerge on top.

Forum for Democracy is the main challenger on the right, doing much better in polls than the other, perhaps better known, anti-EU party, Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom.

Rutte called for the debate between him and Baudet after Forum for Democracy, only 31 months old as a political party, came out as the largest party in the country's provincial elections two months ago.

Forum was set up as a think tank in 2015 and although Baudet said at the time that the group "does not want to start a political party", it did exactly that less than two years later.

The reason for the U-turn, Baudet has said, was his disappointment with the Dutch ratification of the EU-Ukraine treaty despite the outcome of a citizens-enforced referendum - in which Baudet had actively campaigned for the winning 'No' side.

Baudet has often said that he believed the Dutch should leave the EU, but other party members have been more hazy about Nexit.

In fact, the party recently removed the word 'Nexit' from its website. Baudet explained last month that this was to reassure voters that his party would not plunge into Nexit without a plan, UK-style, but rather that the Dutch exit should be done "in phases".

At Wednesday's debate, Baudet said he wanted to give voters an option to decide in simultaneous referendums on a "Europa a la carte" - giving them the option to support or reject membership of the eurozone, whether they support the open borders, and a European army.

How that would work in practice, and how a government would honour the potentially conflicting outcome of such multi-referendums, did not become clear at Thursday's debate.

'Deep state'?

What did become clear, was that Baudet said he believed a "deep state" was preventing Brexit in the UK and that he still saw Ukraine as a suspect in the 2014 downing of flight MH17 - despite the official investigation having determined the missile having been Russian in origin.

If anything, Rutte handed Baudet a stage to profile himself as the main challenger of the establishment.

Whether that will backfire, will only become clear when the results are in.

But even if Baudet does well, only a minority of Dutch people, according to polls, is in favour of a Nexit.

A recent European Parliament survey put the Dutch among the ten most enthusiastic EU member states: 78 percent said that the Netherlands had benefited from EU membership, with 16 percent saying it had not.

Another poll, carried out by Ipsos and the Free University of Amsterdam, suggested that only 4 in 10 supporters of Baudet want a Nexit.

The poll also suggested that citizens think much more nuanced about EU membership than the political campaign's main frame of pro-EU vs anti-EU.

By challenging Baudet however, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte may have elevated him - and the issue of Nexit.

"Can you imagine the headlines?", Rutte said a week before the vote, referring to the possibility that Forum would become the largest party.

He called on voters to support his party instead, to prevent the Netherlands sending a eurosceptic "signal" to Europe, by awarding a plurality of votes to a pro-Nexit party.

'The largest' is relative

But it should be noted that with increased fragmentation, it has become much less impressive to be the largest party in the Netherlands.

Twenty years ago the Christian-Democrats, affiliated with the European People's Party (EPP), won that year's EU parliament elections with 27 percent of the votes.

But the largest party in 2014 - the pro-EU D66 of the Liberal family - received only 15.5 percent.

There are no fewer than 16 political parties competing for the Netherlands' 26 EU seats (Photo: Peter Teffer)

One recent poll puts Forum at 16.9 percent, slightly behind Rutte's Liberals at 18.1 percent.

The other pro-Nexit party, Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, would receive nine percent according to that poll.

That means that 75 percent of voters would still support a party that is against a Nexit.

Moreover, it frankly does not matter whether MEPs want their country to leave the EU - it is not up to them.

Rutte of course has his eyes on the 2021 national elections - where a Forum win would bring Nexit closer.

But the move also allowed him to present himself as the one true pro-European choice - when in fact several other parties have been much more consistently pro-EU.

The Baudet-Rutte focus could be overshadowing another possible surprise success: that of the Greens.

In several polls, the environmentalist party comes out third, ahead of the traditional mainstream centre parties affiliated in the EU parliament with EPP and S&D.

Spitzenkandidaten

Centre-left Labour has the European Commission's current second-in-command, Frans Timmermans, as its main candidate.

Timmermans is one of the so-called Spitzenkandidaten, which the outgoing European Parliament believe should become president of the new commission if able to muster a majority support of MEPs.

The Spitzenkandidaten system was introduced in 2014 to Europeanise the elections.

Last Monday, Timmermans had a one-on-one debate with his main contender, EPP leader Manfred Weber, on national Dutch television - with Timmermans speaking in Dutch and Weber in German.

While only 18 minutes long, the debate introduced viewers to the larger issues than just Nexit - it was viewed by some 666,000 people.

Almost 13 million Dutch people will have the right to vote on Thursday - although past experiences showed that more than half of them will not bother to show up.

Voter turnout in 2014 was 37 percent - the last time it was higher than 50 percent was in 1984.

While the official results will not become public until Sunday evening, there will be an exit poll that will be published already on Thursday evening, at 9PM.

Additionally, some 1,400 volunteers have said they will go to polling stations on Thursday evening, to report the result to Dutch blog GeenStijl, which will attempt to aggregate these reports into an estimate of the actual result.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Pro-EU 'nerds' gather on Dutch island for election plan
  2. Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model
  3. The Dutch rooting for a No in the Ukraine referendum
  4. Netherlands ratifies EU-Ukraine treaty
Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model

It was Mark Rutte's Dutch premier's turn to share his vision on the future of Europe with MEPs. An emerging EU leader in the post-Brexit bloc called for a more united, but less centralised Europe.

The Dutch rooting for a No in the Ukraine referendum

Next week, the Dutch will cast their opinion on the EU-Ukraine association agreement. While the Yes side is fairly uniform in its composition and logic, the No side is a motley crew. Who are they?

Netherlands ratifies EU-Ukraine treaty

Dutch senate approves ratification, despite a majority of referendum voters expressing opposition last year. The Netherlands should show 'reliability', one senator said.

EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

Voters in the world's second-biggest election, the European Parliament ballot, will know before midnight on Sunday to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

Happy young Finns don't vote in EU elections

In Finland, only 10 percent of 18-24-year-olds voted at the previous EU elections in 2014. General satisfaction with the status quo of the EU membership could explain why youngsters do not feel like they need to vote.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Hungary's Fidesz 'bought' Belgian official
  2. Poll: Denmark set to double number of liberal MEPs
  3. European brands 'breaking' chemical safety rules
  4. Report: Merkel was lobbied to accept EU top job
  5. May struggling to get Brexit deal passed at fourth vote
  6. German MPs show interest in 'Magnitsky' sanctions
  7. CoE: Rights violations in Hungary 'must be addressed'
  8. EU affairs ministers rubber-stamp new ban on plastics

Magazine

The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted

It is a divisive 'Brussels bubble' debate: whether to give the European Parliament more of a say on who becomes the next European Commission president. But the issue goes right to the heart of European integration.

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Latest News

  1. Polling booths open in UK's limbo EU election
  2. Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble
  3. EU development aid used to put European police in Senegal
  4. EU should stop an insane US-Iran war
  5. EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday
  6. Dutch MPs: EU sanctions should bear Magnitsky name
  7. Far-right hate speech flooded Facebook ahead of EU vote
  8. Key details on how Europeans will vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  3. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  8. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  9. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  11. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  2. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us