Saturday

2nd Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Brussels denies having no 'concern' on Spain's amnesty law

  • Félix Bolaños, the Spanish justice minister, and Didier Reynders, EU commissioner for justice, during their meeting on Thursday (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

Secrecy continues to shroud talks between the Spanish socialist party (PSOE) and Carles Puigdemont's pro-independence Catalan party, Junts — with neither side offering details on the dynamics of their political agreement.

On Saturday (2 December), Junts, PSOE and an "independent moderator" will meet for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland, as reported by Spanish media. The aim? To discuss the possibility of holding a new independence referendum, as well as other economic issues related to Catalonia's budget.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The agenda of the meeting is no more than what was already presented in the agreement signed by the PSOE in November in exchange for the parliamentary support of the Catalan separatists, which allowed the socialist Pedro Sánchez to be return as prime minister of Spain.

The party led by Puigdemont set out a series of conditions, including the amnesty law and the possibility of discussing holding of a new referendum in Catalonia, in order to offer its seven seats to Sánchez — who failed to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority to govern in the July elections.

"When we negotiate, we do so discreetly, because that is the best guarantee that agreements will be reached, and when those agreements exist, we will make them public to the last comma," the Spanish justice minister Félix Bolaños told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (30 November).

When asked about who would pay for the international intermediary figure to supervise the negotiations or to confirm the location of the PSOE-Junts meeting, the answer was always the same: discretion.

Bolaños had travelled to Brussels on Thursday to meet with commission vice-president Vera Jourová and justice commissioner Didier Reynders.

His visit was motivated by several issues, including providing more details on the controversial amnesty law, although Bolaños told journalists that "most of the time" of the discussion was devoted to talking about the judiciary in Spain.

Yet according to Bolaños, the EU Commission has "zero concerns" about the amnesty law, while the "greatest concern" is the renewal of the judiciary, whose general council has not been renewed for five years due to a blockade by the Popular Party.

On Friday, however, a spokesman for the EU executive denied that this was the case, adding that they had informed Bolaños that "we have questions" and that "the analysis is still ongoing", so the commission "has not yet said that the amnesty law does not raise concerns".

Secrecy

The name of the person (or persons) who will assume this independent verification role, which Bolaños described on Thursday as a mere "companion" to facilitate dialogue, has not been revealed.

"In the meantime [until there is an agreement], please understand that discretion is a method that has proven to be effective," Bolaños added.

Senior EU officials were also guarded about the content of their meetings on social media.

"We discussed the amnesty law, the national council of the judiciary and broader aspects on democracy and the rule of law", Jourová posted.

Reynders, for his part, published a video and a photo with Bolaños in which he spoke of a "very good meeting" and assured that "the dialogue will continue with the Spanish authorities."

The justice commissioner already exchanged letters with Bolaños before the bill was formally presented, motivated by concerns about the rule of law in Spain highlighted by rival political parties, but also citizens.

The issue even reached the plenary session of the EU parliament in Strasbourg last week, in an angry debate between those who consider this an internal matter and those who see international implications.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate
  2. Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment
  3. Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM
  4. Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race
Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate

The debate between MEPs in Strasbourg on Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez's controversial amnesty bill for Catalan separatists — attended by Carles Puigdemont himself — saw shouts, boos, applause, and even laughter.

Analysis

Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment

Spain's new amnesty law for Catalan separatists has sparked protests across the country, fueling concerns about the rule of law, judicial independence, and accountability. But why is the bill so problematic? And who opposes it?

Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM

After noisy protests and prolonged negotiations, Spain's centre-left leader Pedro Sánchez has reached a deal with pro-independence Catalans in exchange for their parliamentary support. A Catalan amnesty bill and an investiture vote are expected next week.

Interview

Why populism appeals to less brainy EU voters

People who voted for Brexit tended to be less clever, research shows, in findings that also shed light on the appeal of EU populists, such as Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who won elections this week.

Opinion

'Pay or okay?' — Facebook & Instagram vs the EU

Since last week, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta corporation is forcing its European users to either accept their intrusive privacy practices — or pay €156 per year to access Facebook and Instagram without tracking advertising.

Latest News

  1. Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'
  2. Brussels denies having no 'concern' on Spain's amnesty law
  3. Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground
  4. Germany moves to criminalise NGO search-and-rescue missions
  5. Israel recalls ambassador to Spain in new diplomatic spat
  6. Migrant return bill 'obstructed' as EU states mull new position
  7. Paris and Berlin key to including rape in gender-violence directive
  8. What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  3. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  4. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  6. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us