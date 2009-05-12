Ad
A higher level of "transparency and accontability" in the EU was among the 15 recommendations (Photo: EUobserver)

EU citizens call for 'more Europe' at Brussels event

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU-wide action against global warming, common healthcare and education systems and a more transparent and accountable union topped a list of 15 recommendations for the "economic and social future of Europe," put forward by ordinary people from across Europe in Brussels on Monday (11 May).

"The EU should aim to reduce global warming and phase-out fossil fuels by promoting renewable energy from water, solar, wind, hydrogen, waste and residues from industry," reads the number one recommend...

