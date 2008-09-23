MEPs to shift back to Strasbourg next month

The European Parliament's next plenary session will be held in Strasbourg, after the ceiling that collapsed in August has been repaired, costing almost twice as much as expected.

The decision was taken on Monday (22 September) by the parliament's president Hans-Gert Poettering and its 14 vice-presidents after the hemicycle - a room where a potential 785 MEPs sit to agree legislation - was declared safe in a technical report.

According to Gerard Onesta, the vice-president in char...