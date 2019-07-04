Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen, nominated to lead the EU commission, listens to EPP group leader Manfred Weber in the parliament of Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

EU top jobs: winners, losers, and institutional battles

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

It was quite the sight as Manfred Weber, the Bavarian conservative politician, ushered in Ursula von der Leyen - fellow German conservative politician - to the European Parliament on Wednesday (3 July).

Europe has only learned von der Leyen's name some 12 hours before, when EU leaders decided to nominate her for the presidency of the EU commission - a job Weber had been campaigning for over six months across Europe.

It symbolised what went wrong with the so-called Spitzenkandida...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Who are the EU's new leaders?
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs
EU leaders nominate first female EU commission chief
Ursula von der Leyen, nominated to lead the EU commission, listens to EPP group leader Manfred Weber in the parliament of Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections