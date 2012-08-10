Prepare for UK exit from EU, Asian bank warns

The prospect of Britain leaving the European Union is increasingly likely according to a leaked strategy paper by banking giant Nomura.
The Asian bank, which is drawing up contingency plans for a "Brexit," said that "a referendum on EU membership without first securing significant concessions from EU partners would result in the UK leaving the European Union."
The paper, written by Alastair Newton, a one-time British diplomat and advisor to former prime minister Tony Blair, added...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
