Frontex last year supported Italy's policy of pushing back African migrants at sea (Photo: nobordernetwork)

Beefed up border control agency to respect rights

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (24 February) proposed to strengthen the capabilities and the human rights training of the bloc's border control agency Frontex, a body criticised by watchdogs for its tolerance to some countries' abusive procedures against migrants.

Under the proposals, the budget for Frontex will remain unchanged – €80 million a year. But unlike the past, member states who pledge to contribute with staff or equipment to the Warsaw-based body will have to stick to t...

