euobserver
More than 100,000 people gathered in Oslo on Monday to commemorate the victims (Photo: Jon Kristian Fjellestad)

EU politicians warn against xenophobia after Norway attacks

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Monday (25 July) called for a common EU response to fight xenophobia, echoing similar remarks by German chancellor Merkel and home affairs commissioner Malmstrom in the wake of the Norway killings.

"This is something extremely serious that requires a response, a European response, a shared response to defend freedom, to defend democracy, calling on people to rise up and fight radicalism, to respond against xenophobia," Zapatero said...

euobserver

