The victory will embolden Hungary's Orban to continue cracking down on critics (Photo: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)

Hungary's Orban in sweeping victory, boosting EU populists

by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban secured a third term with a sweeping majority in a boost to Europe's populist forces.

Orban's Fidesz has likely won a two-third majority in parliament in Sunday's (8 April) general election, paving the way for amending the constitution, the electoral law, rules on local governments and the courts.

Hungarians voted in record numbers, but contrary to expectations, the large turnout favoured Orban's Fidesz, not the opposition.

