euobserver
British flags in Edinburgh (Photo: Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture)

Scottish EU membership 'not in serious doubt'

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Scotland’s EU membership “is not in any serious doubt” if the country votes for independence, according to new research by constitutional experts.

Published on Wednesday (20 August), the report by Edinburgh University professor Stephen Tierney and Katie Boyle, a constitutional lawyer, on behalf of the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council examines the legal questions facing an independent Scotland.

It says that “the accession of an independent Scotland to the European Union is...

