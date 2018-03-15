Ad
euobserver
"l have not and will not lobby EU officials," Barroso says (Photo: epp.eu)

Commission rejects ombudsman criticism over Barroso case

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission stood its ground on Thursday (15 March) and rejected any criticism by the EU Ombudsman over its handling of the Barroso case.  

Emily O'Reilly, the institutions' accountability watchdog, asked the EU executive to refer back to its ethics committee the appointment of former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso at the Goldman Sachs bank, and to state clearly how Barroso must be treated by commission offi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Commission defence of Barroso meeting leaves 'discrepancies'
Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me
Ombudsman blasts Commission over Barroso case
"l have not and will not lobby EU officials," Barroso says (Photo: epp.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections