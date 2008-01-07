EU presidency country faces criticism over press freedom

The government of new EU presidency country Slovenia is facing mounting criticism over press freedom, with over 500 journalists in the two million-country accusing its political leaders of censorship.

Fresh protests by the Slovenian media came after alleged reluctance by the centre-right government led by prime minister Janez Jansa to tackle earlier complaints by journalists.

Two leading reporters, Blaz Zgaga and Matej Surc, initiated a petition last year signed by some 570 journ...