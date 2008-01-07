Ad
euobserver
As a presidency country, Slovenia is under the spotlight by international media (Photo: CE)

EU presidency country faces criticism over press freedom

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The government of new EU presidency country Slovenia is facing mounting criticism over press freedom, with over 500 journalists in the two million-country accusing its political leaders of censorship.

Fresh protests by the Slovenian media came after alleged reluctance by the centre-right government led by prime minister Janez Jansa to tackle earlier complaints by journalists.

Two leading reporters, Blaz Zgaga and Matej Surc, initiated a petition last year signed by some 570 journ...

EU Political
EU Political
