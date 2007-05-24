EU looks to July negotiations on treaty

Intergovernmental negotiations to shape the final form of the new EU treaty could start as early as July, according to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, who sees growing consensus for a simplified treaty.

He told French radio on Thursday that he was optimistic that EU leaders would be able to agree a mandate for the parameters of the talks at a crucial summit next month.

"I think that we can have a clear and precise mandate then for an intergovernmental conference...