EU softens stance on Serbia war crimes

The EU on Monday (12 February) gave its clearest signal yet that it is ready to restart integration talks with Serbia before Belgrade hands over top war crimes fugitives such as Ratko Mladic.

"Serbia remains welcome to join the EU" the foreign ministers' statement said, adding the EU will restart talks if the "new government" in Belgrade takes "concrete and effective action for full cooperation" with the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Spelling out the meaning, enlargement ...