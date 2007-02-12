Ad
euobserver
Mladic (c) - the EU is diverging from the UN tribunal's thinking on his importance (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU softens stance on Serbia war crimes

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman and Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The EU on Monday (12 February) gave its clearest signal yet that it is ready to restart integration talks with Serbia before Belgrade hands over top war crimes fugitives such as Ratko Mladic.

"Serbia remains welcome to join the EU" the foreign ministers' statement said, adding the EU will restart talks if the "new government" in Belgrade takes "concrete and effective action for full cooperation" with the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Spelling out the meaning, enlargement ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mladic (c) - the EU is diverging from the UN tribunal's thinking on his importance (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections