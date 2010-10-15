Ad
euobserver
The VVD won the elections back in June, but have been forced to get into bed with Mr Wilders to get a majority in parliament (Photo: NewsPhoto!)

Liberals wary as new Dutch government takes office

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The pan-European Liberal party, the ELDR, has voiced concern over Geert Wilders' role in the new Dutch government but defended the coalition on banning the burqa and on immigration.

"What worries me is that this government is depending on the support of a radical right party, to put it mildly. I hope this is not going to push it in a direction I would not like it to go," Belgian Liberal MEP and ELDR President Annemie Neyts-Uyttebroeck told EUobserver by phone on Thursday (14 October).<...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The VVD won the elections back in June, but have been forced to get into bed with Mr Wilders to get a majority in parliament (Photo: NewsPhoto!)

