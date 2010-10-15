Liberals wary as new Dutch government takes office

The pan-European Liberal party, the ELDR, has voiced concern over Geert Wilders' role in the new Dutch government but defended the coalition on banning the burqa and on immigration.

"What worries me is that this government is depending on the support of a radical right party, to put it mildly. I hope this is not going to push it in a direction I would not like it to go," Belgian Liberal MEP and ELDR President Annemie Neyts-Uyttebroeck told EUobserver by phone on Thursday (14 October).<...