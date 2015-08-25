Ad
The Republika Srpska parliament on 15 July decided to hold a referendum on the state judiciary but has not yet set a date for the vote. (Photo: Jennifer Boyer)

Republika Srpska referendum will spur reforms

by Mario Djuragic, Brussels,

Republika Srpska’s (RS) planned referendum on the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Court and Prosecutor’s Office is an opportunity for RS citizens to help spur reforms to institutions that were illegally forced on BiH by the Office of the High Representative, the international bureau which oversees implementation of post-war accords.

RS president Milorad Dodik has issued a detailed report and legal analysis explaining why the referendum is legal and necessary.

The referendum is part ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

EU needs to confront Dodik
