Thousands gathered in Budapest to show support for the Central European University (Photo: Nora Koves)

Anti-Soros university bill sparks protest in Budapest

by Eszter Zalan, Budapest,

Thousands formed a human chain around the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest on Tuesday (4 April) after the Hungarian parliament passed legislation that could effectively shut down the institution, which was founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's government pushed through the legislation in the parliament, where his ruling Fidesz party commands an overwhelming majority.

CEU's leaders and other critics of the law, whic...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

