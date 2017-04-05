Anti-Soros university bill sparks protest in Budapest

Thousands formed a human chain around the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest on Tuesday (4 April) after the Hungarian parliament passed legislation that could effectively shut down the institution, which was founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros.
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's government pushed through the legislation in the parliament, where his ruling Fidesz party commands an overwhelming majority.
CEU's leaders and other critics of the law, whic...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.