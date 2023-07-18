Ad
euobserver
Language about Russia's war in Ukraine was watered down (Photo: European Union)

War of words on Russia mars EU-Latin America summit

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Disagreement on Russia's war in Ukraine overshadowed the finale of a summit between EU and Latin American and Caribbean leaders on Tuesday (18 July), with no consensus among the 60 participating countries on "strongly" denouncing Moscow's aggression.

All 27 EU member states and 32 countries of the 33-strong Celac [Latin America and the Caribbean] group agreed on a watered-down text that expressed just "deep conce...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

