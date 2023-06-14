EU's new supply chain laws over-reliant on self-certification

Public awareness has grown about exploitation and abuse in global supply chains. Many consumers now know that there is a real risk of child labour, deadly work conditions, and toxic pollution in the global supply chains of clothes, food, cars, jewellry, and other consumer goods.
Companies know about these risks, too — and increasingly seek certification of their products or operations as being "responsibly sourced."
An increasing number of voluntary certification initiatives meas...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Juliane Kippenberg is an associate children's rights director at Human Rights Watch who has studied supply chain issues around the globe.
Juliane Kippenberg is an associate children's rights director at Human Rights Watch who has studied supply chain issues around the globe.