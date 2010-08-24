Ashton set to take new office in EU nerve centre

The EU is in talks to lease the so-called Triangle building in Brussels for its new diplomatic service, with Catherine Ashton's likely new digs to overlook the comings and goings in the EU Council and European Commission.
The commission's talks with the building's owners, the financial services firm Axa, have dragged on for 18 months, but are now "very close to the signature," a contact involved in the process said.
The commission is expected to lease 50,000 square metres of the 6...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
