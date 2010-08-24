Ashton set to take new office in EU nerve centre

The EU is in talks to lease the so-called Triangle building in Brussels for its new diplomatic service, with Catherine Ashton's likely new digs to overlook the comings and goings in the EU Council and European Commission.

The commission's talks with the building's owners, the financial services firm Axa, have dragged on for 18 months, but are now "very close to the signature," a contact involved in the process said.

The commission is expected to lease 50,000 square metres of the 6...