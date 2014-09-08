Ad
Thistle: symbol of Scotland. The poll comes 10 days before the historic vote (Photo: nisibis350)

Scots to back independence, shock poll says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Scotland is poised to vote Yes on leaving the UK after an opinion poll gave pro-independence campaigners a shock lead.

Just days before Scotland's four million voters go to the polls on 18 September to decide whether to break the 300 year union with the United Kingdom, a survey by pollsters YouGov put the pro-independence 'Yes' campaign on 51 percent and pro-Union supporters on 49 percent.

The poll, which is the first to put pro-independence supporters in the lead, completes a stu...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

