Scots to back independence, shock poll says

Scotland is poised to vote Yes on leaving the UK after an opinion poll gave pro-independence campaigners a shock lead.

Just days before Scotland's four million voters go to the polls on 18 September to decide whether to break the 300 year union with the United Kingdom, a survey by pollsters YouGov put the pro-independence 'Yes' campaign on 51 percent and pro-Union supporters on 49 percent.

The poll, which is the first to put pro-independence supporters in the lead, completes a stu...