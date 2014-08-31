Ad
Merkel: 'We have to do something to show what values we are defending' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders give Putin one-week deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have given Russian president Vladimir Putin one week to stop attacking Ukraine or face more sanctions.

The latest ultimatum came after Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko personally told the 28 presidents and PMs at a summit in Brussels on Saturday (30 August) that he is a hair’s breadth away from “full-scale war” with his neighbour.

The summit conclusions corroborated his claim that last week saw an open “aggression by Russian armed forces on Ukrainian soil”.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

