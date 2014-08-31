EU leaders give Putin one-week deadline

EU leaders have given Russian president Vladimir Putin one week to stop attacking Ukraine or face more sanctions.
The latest ultimatum came after Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko personally told the 28 presidents and PMs at a summit in Brussels on Saturday (30 August) that he is a hair’s breadth away from “full-scale war” with his neighbour.
The summit conclusions corroborated his claim that last week saw an open “aggression by Russian armed forces on Ukrainian soil”.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
