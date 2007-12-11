Ad
France scores symbolic victory against Turkish EU membership

by Honor Mahony,

France has scored a symbolic victory in its battle against Turkey joining the European Union by succeeding in removing the word 'accession' from an EU document on the state of negotiations.

A statement on the EU's enlargement strategy, agreed by foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (11 December), refers only to an intergovernmental conference with Turkey and Croatia later this month, rather than to accession or membership negotiations.

The normal phrasing for these meeting to d...

