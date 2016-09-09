Ad
euobserver
Irish PM Edna Kenny. The decision to appeal the EU commission's decision is an exemple of "politicians taking the side of big business," an activist said. (Photo: European People's Party)

Irish government in moral dilemma on Apple tax

EU Political
Green Economy
by Shona Murray, Dublin,

The Irish government’s decision to appeal a European Commission ruling that US tech firm Apple must pay back taxes is likely to have serious ramifications for its “moral authority” in some corners of the Irish public, according to anti-poverty groups and activists.

Father Peter McVerry, a leading anti-homeless campaigner, said it is another example of "politicians taking the side of big business", while citizens "are left to pay."

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Apple ordered to repay a record €13 billion to Ireland
Irish government in disarray on Apple tax affair
Ireland appeals Apple ruling, after 'intense' talks
Irish PM Edna Kenny. The decision to appeal the EU commission's decision is an exemple of "politicians taking the side of big business," an activist said. (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections