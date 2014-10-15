Ad
euobserver
Bulc is an unconventional candidate, a businesswoman who also trained as a shaman and fire-walker (Photo: Natasha Bertaud)

Juncker approves new Slovenian commissioner

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Incoming EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker had an "excellent" impression after meeting the new Slovenian commissioner candidate, Violeta Bulc, he told reporters on his way out of the meeting on Tuesday evening (14 October).

Their conversation, which lasted less than an hour, was Juncker's first encounter with the Slovenian newcomer to politics.

Bulc was put forward last week as a candidate by the Slovenian government to replace Alenka Bratusek, a former prime minister who w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Slovenia nominates unconventional candidate for EU commission post
Juncker to meet Slovenian candidate, amid fresh controversy
Bulc is an unconventional candidate, a businesswoman who also trained as a shaman and fire-walker (Photo: Natasha Bertaud)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections