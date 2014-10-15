Juncker approves new Slovenian commissioner

Incoming EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker had an "excellent" impression after meeting the new Slovenian commissioner candidate, Violeta Bulc, he told reporters on his way out of the meeting on Tuesday evening (14 October).

Their conversation, which lasted less than an hour, was Juncker's first encounter with the Slovenian newcomer to politics.

Bulc was put forward last week as a candidate by the Slovenian government to replace Alenka Bratusek, a former prime minister who w...