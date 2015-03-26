Ad
euobserver
"The European Parliament refused any formal cooperation with last year's integrity study - the only EU institution to do so" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Transparency and the EP: Talk but little action?

EU Political
Opinion
by Carl Dolan, Brussels,

We’ve had our ups and downs with the European Parliament over the years. Although I’m sure many organisations in Brussels could say the same, this has always seemed a little puzzling to us.

After all, Transparency International is an NGO dedicated to good governance, accountability, transparency, and integrity in public life, and the European Parliament is committed to exactly the same values in countless statements, legislative preambles, and resolutions.

On the face of it, ther...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

MEPs want new EP group on transparency and corruption
EU commission promises transparency on lobbyists and US trade talks
EU proposes new tax transparency rules
MEPs upset over Schulz's double role as president and candidate
"The European Parliament refused any formal cooperation with last year's integrity study - the only EU institution to do so" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections