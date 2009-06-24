Klaus pledges to be last to sign the Lisbon Treaty

Czech President Vaclav Klaus has pledged to be the last in the EU to sign the Lisbon Treaty, raising fears about the future of the document which has been several painful years in the making.

The Czech parliament has approved the treaty, but the president's signature is needed to complete the process, a fact that the eurosceptic Mr Vaclav has dangled over the rest of the member states on several occasions.

"I will certainly not rush," Mr Klaus told Czech Radio, reports DPA. "I wil...