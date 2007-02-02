EU welcomes, Serbia rejects UN Kosovo draft

The EU has strongly urged Serbs and Kosovan Albanians to engage in talks on the basis of a UN proposal on the future of Kosovo unveiled on Friday (2 February) – but Serbia immediately rejected the UN text as opening the door to Kosovo's independence.

UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari on Friday presented his long-awaited "Comprehensive Proposal for the Kosovo Status Settlement" to Serb president Boris Tadic in Belgrade, before flying on the same day to Pristina to brief Kosovan president Fatmir...