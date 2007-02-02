EU welcomes, Serbia rejects UN Kosovo draft

The EU has strongly urged Serbs and Kosovan Albanians to engage in talks on the basis of a UN proposal on the future of Kosovo unveiled on Friday (2 February) – but Serbia immediately rejected the UN text as opening the door to Kosovo's independence.
UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari on Friday presented his long-awaited "Comprehensive Proposal for the Kosovo Status Settlement" to Serb president Boris Tadic in Belgrade, before flying on the same day to Pristina to brief Kosovan president Fatmir...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here