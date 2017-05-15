Ad
The 30-year-old, charismatic Kurz is perceived by many in his party as nothing short of a saviour who represents the flagging party’s only hope of revival. (Photo: Council of the EU)

Austria heading for snap elections

by Anthony Mills, Vienna,

The slender 30-year-old foreign minister, Sebastian Kurz, announced at a brief press conference on Sunday evening (14 May) that he had taken over the leadership of the Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), and was committed to snap elections in the autumn. After this, the prospect of a return to government for the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) moved a concrete step closer.

It is widely anticipated that early elections will be held after the summer and that the acrimonious break-up of the cur...

