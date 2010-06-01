Parliament attempts to steal a march in budgetary battle

The European Parliament is attempting to steal a march on the other EU institutions by setting up a special committee to define its spending demands, ahead of the imminent battle over the EU's next multi-annual budget.
By convening the committee of MEPs before the European Commission comes forward with its draft proposals on the budget, in contrast to previous years, the legislature hopes to seize the initiative and ensure a maximum of parliament's wishes are contained in the final pack...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here