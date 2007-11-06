EU keeps door open to Balkan countries

The EU on Tuesday (6 November) issued a series of reports assessing progress made by the six Western Balkan countries hoping to join the bloc in which it made some strong criticism about the lack of reforms but was careful to balance it with some political incentives.

It criticises Serbia for a "slow-down in the overall pace of reform" and judges it as not yet fully cooperating with the International Crime Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

However, EU enlargement commission...